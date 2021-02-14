Sharjah orders closure of commercial establishment for violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures

The security inspection teams in charge of following up on the implementation of COVID-19 precautionary measures in the Emirate of Sharjah have closed, in cooperation and coordination with the Department of Economic Development in Sharjah, a commercial establishment for non-compliance with measures to combat the COVID-19 virus.

The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee has noted that the security inspection teams continue their inspection tours, aiming to monitor compliance with precautionary measures and to take legal measures against violators of the requirements, standards and procedures stipulated by the authorities in the emirate.

The Committee stressed the need to adhere to the precautionary measures, and to report any violation or abuse by commercial establishments or individuals through the channels it has allocated, which includes the contact platform 901, the Haris service via the Sharjah Police application or via e-mail at [email protected]

