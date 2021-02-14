OWWA investigates ‘nightmare’ quarantine facility in Rizal

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA is investigating the conditions of overseas Filipino workers at a quarantine facility assigned for balikbayans in Cainta, Rizal.

In an ABS-CBN News report, OWWA administrator Hans Cacdac said the agency transferred the Filipinos to other facilities. Deputy administrator Faustino Sabarez III, also launched an investigation in the Rizal apartelle.

Sabarez was accompanied by 3 nurses in case some returnees needed medical attention.

“We’re adjusting . . . These days, both OFWs and non-OFWs need to spend at least 7 days in a hotel quarantine facility. That used to be just 2 to 3 days. So we are pressed to come up with hotel rooms,” the official said.

Rachelle Cabrera shared to ABS-CBN News on Friday their condition in the said apartelle.

She and some 60 others were made to stay in shabby rooms, dusty beds, and stained toilets upon their arrival at Eslove Apartelle.

“Nightmare po talaga. ‘Til now, di pa din ako makagalaw. ‘Di ko alam paano ‘ko mag-stay ng 6 or more days pa here,” Cabrera said.

” ‘Yung mga kasama ko nga . . . Wala ang nangyari lahat kami nasa aisle. Bakit ganoon ang dumi? Pagkakita ko [sa room], Oh, my God. ‘Yung bedsheet ng kama may stain pa siya. Kasi nga po apartelle tayo, tapos ‘yung amoy ng kuwarto hindi siya ganoon ka-OK,” she added.

Cabrea also worked as a nurse in Saudi Arabia. She also confirmed that they have been transferred to a better hotel in Pasay. (TDT)