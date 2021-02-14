Metro Manila mayors to ask IATF to reconsider decision on reopening of cinemas

Metro Manila mayors will be asking the Inter-Agency Task Force to reconsider its decision to allow the reopening of cinemas under the General Community Quarantine.

Metro Manila Council Chairman Edwin Olivarez said that mayors are concerned over the possible impact of reopening and easing of rules in cinemas.

“Magkakaroon kami ng reservation. Baka mag-appeal kami sa IATF [Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID)] sa pagbubukas ng mga sinehan,” Olivarez said in a GMA News interview.

“In fact, kausap ko si MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos at ipaparating sa IATF ang aming reservation. Kapag may enclosure, diyan kami may apprehension,” Olivarez said.

The IATF has allowed the reopening of cinemas starting February 15 together with other entertainment activities.

Malacañang also announced that the IATF also approved the increase of capacity of religious capacity to 50%.

Driving schools, video, and interactive game arcades, libraries, archives, museums and cultural centers, meetings, incentives conferences and exhibitions, limited social events, accredited establishments of the Department of Tourism, and tourist attractions such as parks, theme parks, natural sites, and historical landmarks will also be allowed to operate.

“Sang-ayon lahat ng Metro Manila mayors na payagan ang 50% capacity sa mga religious gatherings,” he said.

“‘Yung mga open themed parks halos wala kaming apprehension. Doon lamang sa mga may enclosure,” Olivarez added. (TDT)