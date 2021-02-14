Man uses stolen wedding ring from his first wife to propose marriage to second lover

A man has proposed to another woman using the stolen ring of his other lover in Florida in the United States.

The suspect identified as Joseph Davis is now wanted for grand theft charges based on a Facebook announcement of Volusia’s Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect used two names for his two lovers. He was ‘Joseph Brown’ to one woman while he’s ‘Marcus Brown’ to another.

“Earlier this year, the Orange City woman came forward and told detectives that she discovered her boyfriend was actually engaged to someone else. When she looked up her fiancée’s Facebook page, she noticed a photo of her wearing a wedding band and engagement ring that was identical to her own, from a prior marriage,” police said.

“When she went to check her jewelry box, she discovered her rings were missing. So were several other pieces of jewelry, including a diamond ring that belonged to her grandmother,” the police added.

The complainant said that at least $6,270 (around P300,000) were stolen from her.

The suspect met the two ladies via an online dating app.

The complainant reached out to the other woman and she was able to retrieve some of her jewelry back.

“The Orlando fiancée described how ‘Brown’ had fooled her, too – even taking her to the Orange City girlfriend’s house while she was at work, claiming the house was his, and asking her to move in with him. She told detectives she packed up her apartment, disassembled her furniture and was ready to move until one day, he told her the deal fell through,” police said.

When Davis left the other fiancee, the woman said that she too discovered that her laptop and some jewelry also went missing,

“Both women reported they met ‘Brown’ on the same dating app, OKCupid, in 2015 and 2016. But neither had his real name. When detectives searched databases and shared photos of ‘Brown’ with other law enforcement agencies in hopes of identifying him, they came up empty,” Volusia’s Sheriff’s Office said.

“However, the fiancée remembered the name and address of a niece that ‘Brown’ had in North Carolina. With that information, detectives were able to track down a woman who turned out to be the sister of a Joseph Louis Davis, whose photos matched the photos provided by both victims,” the police added.

Davis remains to be at large. (TDT)