Magnitude 7.1 quake hits Japan’s Fukushima

Staff Report 1 hour ago

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits off coast Japan on Saturday.

The quake, which happened around 11:07 pm (local time) was measured to be a strong 6 on the Shindo (intensity) scale and was detected at a depth of 60 kilometers of Fukushima Prefecture,

Japanese authorities said that no tsunami alert has been issued.

As a precaution, authorities advise near coastal areas to move to higher ground.

The quake comes weeks before the anniversary of the March 2011 quake that also rocked Fukushima prefecture and resulted to a nuclear plant meltdown.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology or Phivolcs said that there’s no tsunami threat in the Philippines after the quake. (TDT)

