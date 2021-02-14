FOG ALERT: UAE weather bureau warns public of heavy fog formations

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has called on all residents and motorists to take all precautions due to heavy fog formations expected at selected areas of the emirate.

In a statement, NCM forecast the deterioration of horizontal visibility over some internal and coastal areas that is expected to last until 11:30 am of Sunday, February 14.

NCM’s latest bulletin shows that it is expected to blanket major roads across all emirates.

Authorities state that during this period, horizontal visibility may be reduced by up to 1000m across internal and coastal areas.