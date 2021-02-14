FDA denies supposed arrival of Moderna vaccines in PH

The Food and Drug Administration denied rumors on the supposed entry of Moderna vaccines in the Philippines.

The agency said that they will look into the matter.

“I will have our enforcement unit check the report,” FDA chief Eric Domingo said.

Domingo said that it’s impossible for Moderna to enter the country since the vaccine has yet to get an approval from the FDA.

The FDA chief added that talks between Moderna and the government were still ongoing. Moderna is expected to file its application for emergency use authorization next week.

The FDA chief said that the supposed vaccines are ‘probably counterfeit’.

The Interior Department is also investigating the matter. The country is set to procure 20 million doses of Moderna vaccines. (TDT)