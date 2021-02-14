Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOH ‘unsure’ if there’s local transmission of UK COVID-19 variant in PH

The Department of Health said that they are still investigating the situation of UK COVID-19 variant cases in the Philippines.

Health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they cannot yet say if the UK variant is spreading in the Philippines.

“There’s still no sufficient evidence to say na kumakalat na ba ‘yan o ‘yung transmission niya ay ganito na kaya nga po patuloy nating pinaga-aralan and we are continuously monitoring,” Vergeire said.

RELATED STORY: DOH reports 19 new UK variant cases in PH

The DOH has reported 19 new cases of UK COVID-19 variant cases in the country.

The country has now 44 confirmed cases of the variant in the Philippines.

Researchers from the OCTA team said that there is a need to review the measures against the virus.

READ ON: Returning OFW from Lebanon infected with UK variant recovers

“Kailangan na when we make policies, we must base it on data, evidence, and from our previous experience with COVID last year. Kailangan lang talaga natin paigtingin talaga ang minimum health standards. At i-improve natin ang testing capacity at hospital capacity sa Pilipinas,” Dr. Butch Ong said.

The group also expressed concerns on the rising cases in Cebu City.

“’Yung timing niya is parang medyo nakakapagtaka at saka ngayon hindi pa tayo nakapag-sequence din ng maraming cases sa Cebu. Pero may na sequence na tayo at may nakita na tayong case ng UK variant sa area ng Cebu and concerning iyan,” the group said. (TDT)

