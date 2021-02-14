COMELEC releases calendar for 2022 polls, candidacy filing in October 1-8

The Commission on Elections has announced the schedule for the upcoming 2022 national elections scheduled on May 9, 2022.

In a memorandum released on Saturday, the Comelec said that the period of the filing of the certification of candidacies or COCs will be from Oct. 1 to 8, 2021.

The election period will start on January 9, 2022, to June 8, 2022. During this period, gun ban is in effect.

The circular states that “bearing, carrying or transporting of firearms or other deadly weapons, unless authorized in writing by Comelec, is prohibited.”

The campaign period for the national polls will begin on February 8, 2022, to May 7, 2022. This would include those running for president, vice-president, and senators.

Local campaigns will start on March 25, 2022 until May 7, 2022.

The Comelec bans campaigning on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, on April 14 and April 15, 2022, respectively.

Overseas Filipino voters can start to cast their votes from April 10 to May 9, 2022.

“Campaigning abroad, however, is prohibited during this period,” the Comelec said.

“Campaigning is prohibited on the eve of election day until election day itself, in addition to the following prohibited acts: giving or accepting free transportation, food or drinks or things of value; soliciting votes or undertaking any propaganda for or against a candidate or any political party in the polling place or within 30 meters thereof; opening of booths or stalls for the sale of merchandise or refreshments within a 30-meter radius from the polling place; and holding of fairs, cockfights, boxing, horse races or any other similar sports,” the poll body added. (TDT)