Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Fog envelops parts of UAE on morning of February 13

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 8 hours ago

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has called on all UAE residents to take all necessary precautions on the streets and roads due to heavy fog formations around the country on the morning of February 13, Saturday/

In a statement, NCM forecast the deterioration of horizontal visibility over some internal and coastal areas that is expected to last until 11:30 am.

NCM’s latest bulletin shows that it is expected to blanket all major roads across all Emirates.

Authorities state that during this period, horizontal visibility may be reduced by up to 1000m across internal and coastal areas.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: 2,631 new cases in UAE, total now at 345,605

COVID-19: 2,631 new cases in UAE, total now at 345,605

2 hours ago
Photo of Dubai closes two sports centers, fines seven others following COVID-19 violations

Dubai closes two sports centers, fines seven others following COVID-19 violations

6 hours ago
Photo of DOH reports 19 new UK variant cases in PH

DOH reports 19 new UK variant cases in PH

6 hours ago
Photo of Dacera family not after Christine’s insurance money, insists on seeking justice

Dacera family not after Christine’s insurance money, insists on seeking justice

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close