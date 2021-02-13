Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOH reports 19 new UK variant cases in PH

The Department of Health announced that there are 19 new UK coronavirus variant cases in the country on Friday.

This brings the total number of confirmed UK COVID-19 cases to 44.

The DOH said that the 19 additional cases were part of the sixth batch of 718 samples sequenced by the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) on February 8, which were from all regions in the country except the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“These (samples) were selected to ensure representation of each region as well as areas where spikes in cases have been reported,” it added.

Davao region

The DOH said that there are 3 cases from Davao Region involving a 10-year-old male, a 54-year-old female, and a 33-year-old male. All 3 are active cases with mild symptoms.

“All 3 cases currently do not have any known link to each other,” the DOH said.

Calabarzon

The DOH said that there are two cases in the Calabarzon region.

These include a 20-year-old female who was swabbed last December 22 and had unknown exposure. She has since recovered from the disease. There’s also a 76-year-old female with exposure to a positive case last January 21. She is an active case with mild symptoms.

Returning Overseas Filipinos

The DOH said that 4 males and 4 females, all aged between 28 and 53 years old. Six of them are currently being monitored in isolation facilities for returning overseas Filipinos.

Two of the cases have recovered.

Six cases are still being validated if they are returning Filipinos or local cases. (TDT)

