Dacera family not after Christine’s insurance money, insists on seeking justice

The family of flight attendant Christine Dacera denied speculations that they are after the insurance money following her death.

Netizens speculate that the Dacera family is not accepting the real cause of death of Christine because they are after the insurance money.

The family has filed their counter affidavit saying they do not accept the first medico-legal report of the Philippine National Police claiming that she died of natural causes.

“This insurance policy that they’re referring to has not been applied for by the Dacera’s for the simple reason that they dispute the certificate of death of Dr. Sarmiento,” family spokesperson and lawyer Brick Reyes said.

“In order to be able to apply for benefits, you have to submit a certificate of death to the insurance company. We did not have that certificate of death approved by the Civil Registry of Makati because we dispute the findings. Otherwise, we would have implied they have accepted the findings,” he added in a report on TV 5.

The family spokesperson said that they have not received a single centavo on Christine’s death.

“So there’s no application for benefits. She has not received a single centavo from this alleged policy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sharon Dacera, the mother of Christine, said that 2 million is too small in exchange for her daughter’s life.

“Para sa akin, hindi insurance ang pinag-uusapan natin dito, yung hustisya para sa anak ko. Pwede siguro akong mangutang ng two million pesos, mabuhay pa kaya nila si Christine, yun ang tanong ko?” she said.

Sharon also said that they consulted a psychic to reach out to Christine and find out more about what really happened to her. (TDT)