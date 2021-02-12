Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#TogetherWeRecover : UAE administers 109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 12

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 53 mins ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 109,587 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to February 12, Friday, stands at 4,901,795 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 49.56 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: Immunologist: Inactivated vaccines like Sinopharm more effective against fighting new COVID-19 variants

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 3,307 new cases, total now at 342,974

COVID-19: UAE reports 3,307 new cases, total now at 342,974

59 mins ago
Photo of UAE now leading the world in average daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administration rate

UAE now leading the world in average daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administration rate

4 hours ago
Photo of NPM CEO to speak at the opening panel session of GTR MENA 2021

NPM CEO to speak at the opening panel session of GTR MENA 2021

4 hours ago
Photo of ‘Like a Filipino maid’: Netizens upset over Chinese drama script

‘Like a Filipino maid’: Netizens upset over Chinese drama script

6 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close