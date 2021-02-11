Sharjah Government Media Bureau supports UAE’s ‘Choose to Vaccinate’ campaign

With vaccines against Covid-19 available, free of charge to all citizens and residents across the UAE, and in line with its commitment to support the UAE’s ‘Choose to Vaccinate’ Campaign designed to vaccinate community members against the Covid-19 virus, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau launched a motivational initiative designed to encourage individuals to get vaccinated. The initiative, titled #Hand-in-hand-we heal, aims at spreading awareness messages on the importance of getting vaccinated, while adhering to prevention and control measures to build a united front to beat Covid-19.

The initiative provides people with the opportunity to share their Covid-19 vaccine experience on their social media accounts, by adding a special green template to their profile photos. The link to the template is provided on the Sharjah Government Media Bureau’s designated social media pages and intended to identify individuals who got the vaccine and encourage others to get vaccinated.

The Bureau is also publishing a myriad of multilingual awareness messages, based on factual evidence, including official indicators and studies about the vaccination campaign’s outcomes, to address people’s hesitation to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The initiative provides answers to questions about the Covid-19 vaccines to help combat public health misinformation and debunk Covid-19 vaccine common myths and misconceptions. This includes sharing the experience and feedback of individuals who got vaccinated. It also underlines the importance of getting vaccinated as the optimal way to protect against the Covid-19 virus and calls upon all community members to keep complying with the government’s prevention guidelines, such as wearing masks, cleaning and disinfecting and practicing social distancing, to ensure public safety and protection against the virus.

His Excellency Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) indicated that the initiative reflects the Bureau’s commitment to support national prevention efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and is in line with its national duty.

Allay stressed the importance of concerted efforts between community members and institutions in support of the ‘Choose to Vaccinate’ Campaign, in a bid to overcome the deadly epidemic and ensure a full return to normal life. He also commended the UAE’s efforts in battling the Covid-19 virus and providing streamlined free of charge vaccination to all citizens and residents of the UAE.

He said: “This initiative complements the UAE’s efforts to combat the impacts and repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic by providing community members with a proven, reliable vaccine to ensure their immunity against the new coronavirus infection.”

Allay invited community members to not hesitate to protect themselves and their community by getting vaccinated. He also noted that the initiative will allow people to share their vaccination experience and become partners in spreading awareness and encouraging vaccine-hesitant individuals.

Already at the forefront of world countries in taking preventive measures and precautionary guidelines to maintain the health of its communities, the UAE has also been proactive in offering UAE citizens and residents alike the opportunity to receive free vaccinations and protect themselves against the virus. The vaccines are made available at all healthcare centers across the UAE, to strengthen people’s immunity against the virus, thereby allowing a quick return to normal life and further achievements.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has been working hand in hand with various national entities and institutions since the start of the pandemic, as member of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, to curb the spread of the epidemic.