Ras Al Khaimah orders temporary closure of wedding, event halls

The Ras Al Khaimah Economic Department has announced on Twitter that all weddings and event halls will be closed starting February 10 to March 5.

This is part of the government’s move to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The authority added that the closure can be extended according to the requirements.

Apart from wedding venues, Ras Al Khaimah authorities also limited mall capacity to 60 per cent.

“The capacity at entertainment venues, cinemas, fitness centres, gyms, pools and private beaches at hotels have also been reduced to 50 per cent,” the announcement said.

Public beaches and parks will have a limit of 70 per cent.

Only 4 people will be allowed to sit together in restaurants and cafes and must follow the 2 meter social distancing.

Social gatherings are also limited to 10 people per family. (TDT)