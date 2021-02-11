Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ras Al Khaimah orders temporary closure of wedding, event halls

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

The Ras Al Khaimah Economic Department has announced on Twitter that all weddings and event halls will be closed starting February 10 to March 5.

This is part of the government’s move to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The authority added that the closure can be extended according to the requirements.

RELATED STORY: Negative PCR test now required to visit Sharjah Police HQ, happiness centers

Apart from wedding venues, Ras Al Khaimah authorities also limited mall capacity to 60 per cent.

“The capacity at entertainment venues, cinemas, fitness centres, gyms, pools and private beaches at hotels have also been reduced to 50 per cent,” the announcement said.

Public beaches and parks will have a limit of 70 per cent.

READ ON: COVID-19: Dubai temporarily bans brunches, activities with large groups until February 28

Only 4 people will be allowed to sit together in restaurants and cafes and must follow the 2 meter social distancing.

Social gatherings are also limited to 10 people per family. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of NO SIDE EFFECTS: Family of PH Consul General to Dubai inoculated with second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

NO SIDE EFFECTS: Family of PH Consul General to Dubai inoculated with second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

33 mins ago
Photo of Duterte orders deferment of child car seat law

Duterte orders deferment of child car seat law

3 hours ago
Photo of Arab Coalition destroys explosive Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition destroys explosive Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
Photo of Employees of public, private sector in Abu Dhabi now required to do COVID-19 PCR tests every 7 days

Employees of public, private sector in Abu Dhabi now required to do COVID-19 PCR tests every 7 days

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close