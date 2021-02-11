QC gov’t confirms another case of UK COVID-19 variant

The Quezon City government has confirmed that a resident of Liloan, Cebu has been tested positive for the UK COVID-19 variant.

He was quarantined in Riverside St. in Barangay Commonwealth in Quezon City.

“Quezon City will conduct contact tracing and testing in a community within Riverside, Brgy Commonwealth, after a 35-year-old man who was quarantined for COVID-19 in an apartment with another individual, later tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant (UK variant) of Covid-19,” the QC government said in a statement.

The Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) learned on February 10 from the Department of Health (DOH) that the man’s sample tested positive for the UK variant.

The man and his companion will be transferred to the Hope Facility today, February 11.

“We want to make sure that nobody was infected with COVID-19, especially by the much more contagious B.1.1.7 variant. We are acting very quickly to isolate the two, and to conduct extensive contact tracing and testing in the area. It is unfortunate that we learned about this only now,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement.

The man was the eighth UK COVID-19 variant case whose sample was collected last January 17.

The patient remains as an active COVID-19 case showing mild symptoms.

“He was a former OFW from Korea, who returned to the Philippines last August 2020 and stayed in Cebu. On November 17, 2020 he moved to Sucat, Paranaque. He made frequent trips to a manning agency in Malate, Manila,” the statement added.

His last visit to the manning agency was on January 14, after securing another overseas placement.

“Their condition will be strictly monitored by our experts, and we assure them that they will be well taken cared of in our facility”, said Dr. Rolly Cruz, CESU head.

Belmonte is now seeking legal advice as to whether the manning agency is liable for not following health protocols.

“This agency placed an entire community at risk by bringing a Covid-19 positive patient to our city, considering that both their agency and the quarantine hotel are in Manila,” she said. (TDT)