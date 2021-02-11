Latest NewsNewsTFT News

QC gov’t confirms another case of UK COVID-19 variant

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

The Quezon City government has confirmed that a resident of Liloan, Cebu has been tested positive for the UK COVID-19 variant.

He was quarantined in Riverside St. in Barangay Commonwealth in Quezon City.

“Quezon City will conduct contact tracing and testing in a community within Riverside, Brgy Commonwealth, after a 35-year-old man who was quarantined for COVID-19 in an apartment with another individual, later tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant (UK variant) of Covid-19,” the QC government said in a statement.

The Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) learned on February 10 from the Department of Health (DOH) that the man’s sample tested positive for the UK variant.

RELATED STORY: First UK COVID-19 variant fatality in PH never left home – DOH 

The man and his companion will be transferred to the Hope Facility today, February 11.

“We want to make sure that nobody was infected with COVID-19, especially by the much more contagious B.1.1.7 variant. We are acting very quickly to isolate the two, and to conduct extensive contact tracing and testing in the area. It is unfortunate that we learned about this only now,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement.

The man was the eighth UK COVID-19 variant case whose sample was collected last January 17.

The patient remains as an active COVID-19 case showing mild symptoms.

“He was a former OFW from Korea, who returned to the Philippines last August 2020 and stayed in Cebu. On November 17, 2020 he moved to Sucat, Paranaque. He made frequent trips to a manning agency in Malate, Manila,” the statement added.

His last visit to the manning agency was on January 14, after securing another overseas placement.

READ ON: DOH unlikely to ban countries with South African variant

“Their condition will be strictly monitored by our experts, and we assure them that they will be well taken cared of in our facility”, said Dr. Rolly Cruz, CESU head.

Belmonte is now seeking legal advice as to whether the manning agency is liable for not following health protocols.

“This agency placed an entire community at risk by bringing a Covid-19 positive patient to our city, considering that both their agency and the quarantine hotel are in Manila,” she said. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of NO SIDE EFFECTS: Family of PH Consul General to Dubai inoculated with second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

NO SIDE EFFECTS: Family of PH Consul General to Dubai inoculated with second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

32 mins ago
Photo of Duterte orders deferment of child car seat law

Duterte orders deferment of child car seat law

3 hours ago
Photo of Arab Coalition destroys explosive Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition destroys explosive Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
Photo of Employees of public, private sector in Abu Dhabi now required to do COVID-19 PCR tests every 7 days

Employees of public, private sector in Abu Dhabi now required to do COVID-19 PCR tests every 7 days

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close