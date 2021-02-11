Malacañang on VP Leni Robredo vaccine: Let’s see 

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that it will check if Vice President Leni Robredo has a place in the government’s vaccination priority list.

The country is set to receive the first batch of its COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Roque made the stamens as Robredo expressed her intention to be vaccinated in public

In his Thursday presser, Roque said they will check if the Vice President has a place in the priority program.

“Tignan po natin sa listahan where she falls in the order of priority,” he said.

Roque said that Duterte’s first family will not be prioritized in the vaccine unless they have comorbidities.

“Ang first family po, well, ang masasabi ko lang po, unless merong with comorbidity, hindi po talaga sila mabibigyan ng prayoridad,” he said.

The following priority groups have been approved by country’s Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (iNITAG):

A1: Frontline workers in health facilities both national and local, private and public, health professionals and non-professionals like students, nursing aides, janitors, barangay health workers, etc.

A2: Senior citizens aged 60 and above

A3: Persons with comorbidities not otherwise included in the preceding categories

A4: Frontline personnel in essential sectors including uniformed personnel and those in working sectors identified by the IATF as essential during ECQ

A5: Indigent population not otherwise included in the preceding categories

B1: Teachers, Social Workers

B2: Other Government Workers

B3: Other essential workers

B4: Socio-demographic groups at significantly higher risk other than senior citizens and indigenous people

B5: Overseas Filipino Workers

B6: Other Remaining Workforce

C: Rest of the Filipino population not otherwise included in the above groups (TDT)