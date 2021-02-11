Malacañang: 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines to arrive on Feb. 23

Malacañang has announced that some 600,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines will arrive in the Philippines on February 23.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said that the Chinese government donated 100,000 doses to the Department of National Defense (DND).

“Ang bakuna na Sinovac na galing sa China, nakaukit na sa bato ang pagdating, ito ay sa 23 ng Pebrero,” Roque said in his media briefing.

“Sa 23 ng Pebrero darating ang Sinovac, 600,000, mayroong 100,000 ay donasyon ng Tsina para sa kasundaluhan sa DND,” Roque added.

Senator Bong Go said that President Rodrigo Duterte wants a portion of the donated Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine doses from China would be given to the members of the military and police.

“Ito pong Sinovac…pinagbilin po ni Pangulong Duterte na ilan po dito sa mga donated doses mula sa Tsina ay bibigyan po ng prayoridad ang ating mga sundalo at mga kapulisan dahil kabilang rin po sila sa ating mga itinuturing na frontliners,” Go said in a statement.

China has promised half a million doses of vaccines to the Philippines. (TDT)