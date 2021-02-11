Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Exchange house in UAE fined AED 504,000 for weak anti-money laundering compliance

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has imposed a financial sanction on an exchange house operating in the UAE, pursuant to Article 14 of the Federal Decree Law No. 20 of 2018 on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations.

The exchange house has a weak anti-money laundering and combating financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) compliance framework. The CBUAE took the poor compliance history of the exchange house into account, and imposed a financial sanction of AED504,000.

As the supervisory authority of exchange houses operating in the UAE, the CBUAE is committed to ensuring all exchange houses abide by UAE laws and the regulations and standards issued by the CBUAE, in an effort to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the transactions of exchange houses.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of DOH unlikely to ban countries with South African variant

DOH unlikely to ban countries with South African variant

13 mins ago
Photo of Air Canada cuts off 1,500 workers, cancels routes including Dubai

Air Canada cuts off 1,500 workers, cancels routes including Dubai

34 mins ago
Photo of DHA urges individuals exposed to positive COVID-19 case to complete 10-day quarantine

DHA urges individuals exposed to positive COVID-19 case to complete 10-day quarantine

42 mins ago
Photo of COVID-19: Ras Al Khaimah announces reduced capacities in commercial establishments, public spaces

COVID-19: Ras Al Khaimah announces reduced capacities in commercial establishments, public spaces

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close