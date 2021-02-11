Employees of public, private sector in Abu Dhabi now required to do COVID-19 PCR tests every 7 days

Employees across both private and public sectors are now required to do COVID-19 PCR swab tests every week.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) issued a circular effective February 9, 2021 that instructs owners and managers of all companies and establishments in the capital to comply with the new rule, in line with the emirate’s preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus

“ADDED hereby notifies you that starting from the date of this circular, you are requested to direct your employees to get tested for COVID-19 (PCR tests) on a weekly basis,” read the circular obtained by The Filipino Times.

The circular also stipulates that those who have been injected with the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the national vaccination programs and those who have volunteered for the clinical trials of the vaccine will be exempted from the weekly tests.

To date, the UAE has done over 27 million COVID-19 tests, of which 336,142 have been confirmed as positive cases. Of this number, 316,053 individuals have already recovered and 956 have died.

The UAE has also administered over 4.6 million doses of approved COVID-19 vaccines in the country, with a rate of 47.37 doses per 100 individuals.