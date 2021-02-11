Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte orders deferment of child car seat law

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the deferment of the implementation of the controversial child car seat law.

“Nagdesisyon na ang ating Presidente. Ipinagpaliban o deferred ang pagpapatupad o implementasyon ng child car seats,” Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a virtual briefing.

Republic Act No. 11229 or the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act mandates motorists to ensure the safety of children 12 years old and below in vehicles.

RELATED STORY: ‘Laki-lakihan mo sasakyan mo’: LTO tells motorists with big children ahead of car seat requirement

The law also requires children to use child restraint systems (CRS) or child car seats that are appropriate for their age, height, and weight.

The law was signed last December 2019 and was set to take effect this month.

Roque added that Duterte also ordered that the Motor Vehicle Inspection System (MVIS) should not be a mandatory requirement.

READ ON: VIRAL: ‘Tangkad sagad’ Cherifer says ‘sorry’ for tall kids amid child car seat law 

“Samantala hindi na po mandatory ang MVIS. Ibig sabihin, kinakailangan walang bagong singil, walang karagdagang singil para sa pagpaparehistro ng mga sasakyan,” he said.

“Ito ang naging desisyon ng Presidente kung saan binalanse ng Pangulo ang pinagdadaanan ng ating mga kababayan sa gitna ng krisis na nararanasan hindi lang ng Pilipinas kundi ang buong mundo,” Roque added.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of NO SIDE EFFECTS: Family of PH Consul General to Dubai inoculated with second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

NO SIDE EFFECTS: Family of PH Consul General to Dubai inoculated with second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

29 mins ago
Photo of Arab Coalition destroys explosive Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition destroys explosive Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
Photo of Employees of public, private sector in Abu Dhabi now required to do COVID-19 PCR tests every 7 days

Employees of public, private sector in Abu Dhabi now required to do COVID-19 PCR tests every 7 days

3 hours ago
Photo of CDC: Wearing double, fit masks reduce COVID-19 risks

CDC: Wearing double, fit masks reduce COVID-19 risks

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close