Duterte orders deferment of child car seat law

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the deferment of the implementation of the controversial child car seat law.

“Nagdesisyon na ang ating Presidente. Ipinagpaliban o deferred ang pagpapatupad o implementasyon ng child car seats,” Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a virtual briefing.

Republic Act No. 11229 or the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act mandates motorists to ensure the safety of children 12 years old and below in vehicles.

RELATED STORY: ‘Laki-lakihan mo sasakyan mo’: LTO tells motorists with big children ahead of car seat requirement

The law also requires children to use child restraint systems (CRS) or child car seats that are appropriate for their age, height, and weight.

The law was signed last December 2019 and was set to take effect this month.

Roque added that Duterte also ordered that the Motor Vehicle Inspection System (MVIS) should not be a mandatory requirement.

READ ON: VIRAL: ‘Tangkad sagad’ Cherifer says ‘sorry’ for tall kids amid child car seat law

“Samantala hindi na po mandatory ang MVIS. Ibig sabihin, kinakailangan walang bagong singil, walang karagdagang singil para sa pagpaparehistro ng mga sasakyan,” he said.

“Ito ang naging desisyon ng Presidente kung saan binalanse ng Pangulo ang pinagdadaanan ng ating mga kababayan sa gitna ng krisis na nararanasan hindi lang ng Pilipinas kundi ang buong mundo,” Roque added.