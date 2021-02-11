Dubai Police announces PCR test requirement to visit police stations

Dubai Police has announced that residents who wish to visit their nearest police station are now required to present a negative COVID-19 test result.

The announcement also stated that fully vaccinated customers are exempted for this new rule, that is effective starting from February 13.

“Customers wishing to visit the Dubai Police stations and buildings must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a PCR test result not older than 48 hours,” read the announcement.

Authorities remind the public that they can also perform transactions through electronic channels including the Dubai Police smart app, official website, calling the 901 call centre, and through the Smart Police Stations (SPS) that operate 24/7 .

