COVID-19: Ras Al Khaimah announces reduced capacities in commercial establishments, public spaces

Operating capacities across various commercial establishments and public spaces has been reduced in Ras Al Khaimah.

The fresh directive on the several new restrictions is aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the emirate.

Public beaches and parks will only allow 70 per cent of its total capacity, while shopping malls will observe 6a total capacity of 60 per cent.

RELATED STORY: New COVID-19 protocols: Sharjah announces maximum operating capacity for establishments, gathering limits

Public transportation, cinemas, entertainment events and venues, fitness centers and gyms, and pools and private beaches at hotels will follow a maximum capacity of 50 per cent only.

A limit has also been imposed on the maximum number of individuals allowed in family and social gatherings. For weddings, only a maximum of 10 people will be allowed to attend.

For funerals, the municipality allows a maximum of 20 attendees only.

READ ON: LIST: Maximum of 75% capacity in buses, 45% in taxis on Abu Dhabi’s updated COVID-19 guidelines as of February 7

The rule on physical distancing of 2 meters in public should also be observed by everyone.

When dining in restaurants and cafes, the 2-meter distance between tables is also to be observed. No more than four people are allowed to sit together not unless they belong to the same family.

With these new rules, authorities are urging the public to avoid complacency with regard to following the mandatory precautionary measures that are now in place. (ES)