Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 107,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 11

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 107,550 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to February 11, Wednesday, stands at 4,792,208 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 48.45 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Ajman temporarily bans music concerts, events; issues updated COVID-19 guidelines

Ajman temporarily bans music concerts, events; issues updated COVID-19 guidelines

2 hours ago
Photo of Sharjah to shift to distance learning till end of February 2021

Sharjah to shift to distance learning till end of February 2021

2 hours ago
Photo of Dubai Police announces PCR test requirement to visit police stations

Dubai Police announces PCR test requirement to visit police stations

2 hours ago
Photo of Abu Dhabi launches expansive visa program to entice global talent, investors to live in emirate

Abu Dhabi launches expansive visa program to entice global talent, investors to live in emirate

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close