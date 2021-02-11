Arab Coalition destroys explosive Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Joint Arab Coalition Forces today intercepted a bomb-laden drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In a statement, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al Maliki said, “Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Thursday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects [targets] in Khamis Mushait.”

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia’s terrorist and cowardly attack on the Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia that caused a fire in a civilian aircraft.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) today, the UAE considered the onslaught a grave escalation and cowardly act that poses a menacing threat to the security and safety of civilians and travelers.

“The attack is tantamount to a war crime that entails taking all necessary measures to protect civilian objects from the threats of the Houthis,” the statement added.

The UAE has renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom’s security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasized that “the security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability.”

MoFAIC re-affirmed that the UAE considers this attack “new evidence of these terrorist militia’s attempts to undermine security and stability in the region and their rejection and obstruction of the peace efforts being made to resolve the Yemeni crisis.