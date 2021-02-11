Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ajman temporarily bans music concerts, events; issues updated COVID-19 guidelines

Ajman has announced that it is temporarily stopping all music concerts and events in the emirate, as part of its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Team in Ajman issued fresh guidelines and preventive measures effective February 11 as follows:

– Maximum of 10 persons in wedding ceremonies and other family events
– Adherence to 20 people when performing funerals and praying over them
– Up to 50% capacity in cinemas, fitness centers, gyms, parks, and beaches for hotels

The public is also advised to continue following all precautionary measures, such as wearing of masks and practicing proper physical distancing.

Here’s the official announcement from Ajman Police:

