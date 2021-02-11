Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Air Canada cuts off 1,500 workers, cancels routes including Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 29 mins ago

Canada’s biggest airline has announced that it will be laying off 1,500 of its workers as a result of new travel restrictions and a dramatic reduction in demand for flying.

In a report in CBC News, the airline will “temporarily reduce its unionized workforce by 1,500 people including unidentified management positions.

Air Canada also canceled all rogue flights that left another 80 of their personnel jobless.

RELATED STORY: Over 2,300 employees lose jobs as PAL implements 30% workforce reduction

“This is due to the federal government’s introduction of a mandatory quarantine on arrival as well as the continued suspension of flights to Mexico and the Caribbean,” the airline’s largest union CUPE said.

At least 900 of the jobs lost will come from CUPE members.

“We appreciate the need for measures to prevent the spread of new variants of COVID-19 in Canada,” said Wesley Lesosky, who represents the Air Canada component of CUPE.

The airline is also closing 17 routes starting next week including Dubai. Here’s the complete list:

• Toronto to Fort Myers, Fla
• Toronto to Boston
• Toronto to Washington, D.C. (Reagan)
• Toronto to Denver
• Toronto to New York City (LaGuardia)
• Montreal to Boston
• Montreal to LaGuardia
• Vancouver to Seattle
• Toronto to Bogotá, Colombia
• Toronto to Dubai
• Toronto to São Paulo, Brazil
• Toronto to Hong Kong
• Toronto to Tel Aviv, Israel
• Montreal to Bogotá, Colombia
• Vancouver to London, U.K.
• Vancouver to Tokyo (Narita)
• Toronto to Dublin, Ireland

READ ON: Disney to lay off 32,000 workers in 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Affected customers with bookings will be contacted with options, including alternate routings,” Air Canada said.

Experts see that this is another blow to Canada’s airline sector.

Air Canada has cut its workforce into half since the pandemic from 40,000 now they are down to 20,000. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of DOH unlikely to ban countries with South African variant

DOH unlikely to ban countries with South African variant

8 mins ago
Photo of DHA urges individuals exposed to positive COVID-19 case to complete 10-day quarantine

DHA urges individuals exposed to positive COVID-19 case to complete 10-day quarantine

37 mins ago
Photo of COVID-19: Ras Al Khaimah announces reduced capacities in commercial establishments, public spaces

COVID-19: Ras Al Khaimah announces reduced capacities in commercial establishments, public spaces

2 hours ago
Photo of Exchange house in UAE fined AED 504,000 for weak anti-money laundering compliance

Exchange house in UAE fined AED 504,000 for weak anti-money laundering compliance

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close