Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 157,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 10

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 157,514 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to February 10, Wednesday, stands at 4,684,658 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 47.37 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Ease in community quarantine guidelines in PH will not rely on PH vaccine roll out

Ease in community quarantine guidelines in PH will not rely on PH vaccine roll out

2 hours ago
Photo of Participants of yacht party fined AED 15,000 following COVID-19 violations

Participants of yacht party fined AED 15,000 following COVID-19 violations

3 hours ago
Photo of Negative PCR test now required to visit Sharjah Police HQ, happiness centers

Negative PCR test now required to visit Sharjah Police HQ, happiness centers

4 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 3,539 new cases, total now at 336,142

COVID-19: UAE reports 3,539 new cases, total now at 336,142

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close