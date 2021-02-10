Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robredo ‘alarmed’ on 2023 target for PH complete COVID-19 vaccination

Staff Report

Vice President Leni Robredo said that she’s concerned about the government’s timeline to achieve herd immunity by 2023 against COVID-19.

The target deadline for achieving herd immunity should be “better than 2023,” Robredo said in a taped message.

“Nakakapag-alala ‘yon kasi as of now, ang daming naghihirap na mga Pilipino, ang dami nang nawalan ng trabaho, so dapat ‘yong goal natin the faster na mabakunahan ang mas maraming tao,” Robredo ssid.

“Dapat gan’on para mas mabilis na makaka-recover ‘yong economy natin. Dapat pagtulung-tulungan talaga natin,” she added.

The government set 2023 as the target for the complete vaccination of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Robredo said she was willing to be among the first to get COVID-19 shots if it would boost public confidence in the jabs.

The Philippines aims to start its COVID-19 vaccination program on February 15. The government aims to vaccinate 1.4 million Filipinos in one month.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. told GMA News on Sunday that the incoming initial batch of vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech totaling 117,000 doses will cover health workers included in the initial master list from hospitals across the country.

“Inaasahan nating magsisimula na tayo sa akinse… Sa katunayan, ‘yung mga medical frontliner, kumpleto na po ang mga pangalan nila,” Roque said.

The priority hospitals will be those who are dedicated to COVID-19 including the Philippine General Hospital with 5,000 workers listed, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, and the East Avenue Medical Center and Lung Center of the Philippines.

Apart from Pfizer, some 5.5 million doses will be arriving from British manufacturer AstraZeneca this February. (TDT)

