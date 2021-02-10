Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Negative PCR test now required to visit Sharjah Police HQ, happiness centers

Beginning tomorrow, February 11, only those who have a negative result on their polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test will be allowed to enter Sharjah Police buildings.

The police authority announced the new rule on Wednesday through their social media platforms, which states that the results should be taken 48 hours prior to the visit.

RT-PCR test results will now be mandatory for any resident or citizen who wishes to visit the police headquarters and the customer service centers.

However, those who have been given both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are exempted from the requirement.

Sharjah police urged its clients to complete their transactions through their smart app or the police station on your phone service that is available via the Ministry of Interior (MOI) UAE application. (ES)

