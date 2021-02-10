Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces free dome access every Wednesday

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 15 mins ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced that it is opening its iconic dome area to the public free-of-charge every Wednesday.

An announcement on their official website states that the weekly complimentary access to their dome is only from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

RELATED STORY: UAE Frontliners allowed up to three guests for free access to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn

While the museum galleries are closed during these times, guests are invited to enjoy the marvelous architecture of the Louvre’s ‘museum city’ under the dome.

“Please note the museum galleries will close at 6:30pm. Complimentary access is for the dome only. Entry will be through the main entrance South gate. Every effort will be made to accommodate visitors; however, in the event that this is not possible due to capacity, interim measures will be taken to ensure safety,” read the announcement.

Visitors can also enjoy viewing several contemporary artworks and enjoy the views of the Louvre Abu Dhabi dome’s waters. There are also several hidden places to explore including the roof terrace.

Reservations are not required, according to the announcement.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 3,539 new cases, total now at 336,142

COVID-19: UAE reports 3,539 new cases, total now at 336,142

7 mins ago
Photo of Robredo ‘alarmed’ on 2023 target for PH complete COVID-19 vaccination

Robredo ‘alarmed’ on 2023 target for PH complete COVID-19 vaccination

26 mins ago
Photo of Woman to get AED 1 million as compensation after accident in Abu Dhabi

Woman to get AED 1 million as compensation after accident in Abu Dhabi

42 mins ago
Photo of Common asthma drug helps shorten COVID-19 hospitalization, recovery time – study

Common asthma drug helps shorten COVID-19 hospitalization, recovery time – study

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close