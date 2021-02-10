Louvre Abu Dhabi announces free dome access every Wednesday

Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced that it is opening its iconic dome area to the public free-of-charge every Wednesday.

An announcement on their official website states that the weekly complimentary access to their dome is only from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

While the museum galleries are closed during these times, guests are invited to enjoy the marvelous architecture of the Louvre’s ‘museum city’ under the dome.

“Please note the museum galleries will close at 6:30pm. Complimentary access is for the dome only. Entry will be through the main entrance South gate. Every effort will be made to accommodate visitors; however, in the event that this is not possible due to capacity, interim measures will be taken to ensure safety,” read the announcement.

Visitors can also enjoy viewing several contemporary artworks and enjoy the views of the Louvre Abu Dhabi dome’s waters. There are also several hidden places to explore including the roof terrace.

Reservations are not required, according to the announcement.