Ease in community quarantine guidelines in PH will not rely on PH vaccine roll out

Malacañang clarified that the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination drive will not be the sole basis to ease the community quarantine imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said that the number of coronavirus cases will play a bigger part in determining the quarantine status, ahead of the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out next week.

“Magdede-desisyon ang IATF based on our indicators. Mababa na ‘yung kaso, so pwede na mag-MGCQ (modified general community quarantine) ang NCR (National Capital Region). ‘Yung lugar na MGCQ naman, makikita natin ilang linggo nang zero, dito na sila pwede mag-transition to the new normal,” Nograles said on PTV.

“Right now, hindi pa namin nade-define ang new normal kasi wala pa kaming nakikita na zero ang growth rate, infection rate, attack rate for consecutive weeks. Hanggang hindi namin nakikita ‘yan, hindi pa kami maka-define ng new normal,” he said.

The Philippines hopes to immunize 70 million people by the end of 2021.

Government officials however stressed that despite the vaccination, Filipinos should still follow minimum health protocols.

The government is also still in the process of determining the 4th priority or essential workers.

“Fina-finalize pa talaga kung anong kasama sa A4 o essential workers,” he said.

“May Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (INITAG), sila ang nakatutok sa priority list. At kung may kailangang idagdag, pag-aaralan ito. Isa-submit sa IATF for final approval,” Nograles said.

The Philippines has registered 541,560 COVID-19 cases. Death toll is now at 11,401 while 499,971 others recovered. (TDT)