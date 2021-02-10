Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA finalizing repatriation of Filipinos in Myanmar

The Department of Foreign Affairs is finalizing the repatriation flight of Filipinos in Myanmar on Monday, February 15.

DFA Executive Director for Strategic Communications Ivy Banzon-Abalos said that at least 252 Filipinos have signified interest to be repatriated.

Philippine Ambassador to Myanmar Eduardo Kapunan Jr. clarified that the flight being finalized is intended for COVID-19 repatriation and not due to the ongoing military coup.

“We are planning to evacuate Filipinos in Myanmar because of COVID-19,” Kapunan said.

There are 1,273 Filipinos in Myanmar, according to the DFA data last June 2020.

Most of the Filipinos in Myanmar work in the manufacturing industry as supervisors. Others also work for United Nations agencies and other international organizations.

In a statement last week, The DFA tells Filipinos in Myanmar to exercise due caution, monitor developments through reputable sources, and observe the guidance of local authorities.

“The Philippines has been supportive of Myanmar’s progress towards a fuller democracy, cognizant of the Army’s role in preserving its territorial integrity and national security, as well as the unifying role of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in the history of the country and Army her father founded,” the DFA said in another statement.

“The realization of this democratic process can only be achieved through the complete restoration of the status quo ante,” the statement added. (TDT)

