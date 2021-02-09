Sharjah announces 50% discount on RTA fines

Sharjah’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it will be implementing a 50% discount on all traffic fines issued between January 1,2020 to October 31,2020.
The discount scheme is valid until March 1, 2021.
Authorities urged motorists to avail the discount. All fees must be paid in all RTA official websites.
Motorists can also pay their fines through:
- The authority’s website www.srta.gov.ae
- The authority’s headquarters in Al Azra
- The authority’s offices in KhorFakkan and Kalba