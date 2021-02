A returning overseas Filipino worker to Bohol had died due to coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

In a report on the Inquirer, Dr. Cesar Tomas Lopez, spokesman of the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF), said that the 43-year-old OFW came from Alicia town died at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

The OFW had been confined because of COVID-19.

Bohol has so far recorded 928 COVID-19 cases with 19 fatalities and 844 recoveries. (TDT)