Hope Probe: UAE’s live coverage to begin stream at 7:00 pm

A few hours remain before UAE’s historic arrival to Mars of the Hope Probe – marking the success of a six-year plan as the first Arab spacecraft to reach the red planet.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai stated that while the success rate of the Hope Probe is at 50-50, he remains optimistic that the UAE has already achieved its goal to make history as the first Arab nation to reach the farthest point in the universe.

“Within a few hours, the Hope Probe will arrive at Mars. The biggest challenge for the Probe is to enter Mars orbit, with a 50 percent success rate; though the failure rate is 50 percent, I believe success is within our grasp. But I say, even if we could not enter the orbit, we’ve already made history. This is the farthest point in the universe to be reached by Arabs throughout their history… More than five million working hours by over 200 Emirati male and female engineers,” said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

UAE residents and netizens from around the world can witness the livestream at the official page of the Emirates Mars Mission.

Emirates Mars Mission: https://www.emiratesmarsmission.ae/live/

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre was briefed about the various aspects of the Mars Orbit Insertion and was assured that the team is ready for all possible scenarios to exert all efforts towards the success of the Mars Orbit Insertion.

“The Emirates Mars Mission’s success in reaching this crucial phase sends a message of hope and pride to the Arab world’s youth that we can accomplish great things and succeed in implementing such unique projects. I thank all the taskforces of the Hope Probe who have demonstrated the highest level of teamwork, innovation, excellence and determination to turn challenges into opportunities. The Mission promoted collaboration and knowledge exchange with scientific partners around the world,” said His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

The Hope Probe has so far travelled 493 million kilometres in space since it was launched on 20 July 2020.