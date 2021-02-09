Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Healthcare workers from AFP, PNP to benefit from extra doses of COVID-19 vaccines in PH

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Photo credit: Army Chief Public Affairs Office

Excess dosage from the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines that would be arriving in the country this month could be given to health workers in the police and military.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said these healthcare workers in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) are included in the prioritization.

Under the government’s priority list, uniformed personnel are under “A4” or frontline personnel in essential sectors including uniformed personnel and those working sectors identified by the IATF as essential during Enhanced Community Quarantine. Frontline medical workers are under “A1”.

Healthcare workers are the top priority of the COVID-19 vaccination in the country with the first batch expected to be inoculated this month.

On Monday, the country is expecting the arrival of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine within this month through the COVAX facility, an initiative led by the World Health Organization.

The limited supply, however, can only cover 58,500 health frontliners as this vaccine requires two doses within 21 to 28 days. (ES)

