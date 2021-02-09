COVID-19 ‘extremely unlikely’ to have originated from lab leak in China—WHO

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) eliminated theories that the SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, came from a laboratory leak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

According to AFP report, Peter Ben Embarak, Head of the WHO mission said at a press briefing on Tuesday: “The laboratory incident hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus into the human population.”

He added: “Therefore is not in the hypotheses that we will suggest for future studies.”

The team of WHO experts went to China early in January this year to conduct an impartial investigation on the origin of the virus that had so far killed 2.3 million people across the globe.

During the press briefing, they said some clues led them to believe that the invisible microorganism could have been transmitted by a mammal to humans.

However, they were not able to pinpoint the exact animal source of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“The reservoir hosts remain to be identified”, Liang Wannian, Head of the China team said.

As to the date when COVID-19 outbreak began, Liang said they found “no indication” that it spread in Wuhan, a city in Hubei where the disease was first reported, before December 2019.

According to AFP report, some scientists were raising concerns that the WHO group only spent an hour at the Wuhan seafood market where the outbreak was deemed to have originated.

Instead, the team reportedly spent more time at the Wuhan Virology Institute and in meeting Chinese officers, raising doubts about the impartiality of their investigation.