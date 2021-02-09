Court grants De Lima 24-hour medical furlough 

Detained senator Leila De Lima was granted a one-day medical furlough according to her legal counsel Atty. Rolly Peoro.

Peoro said the news during an interview with the media during the hearing of on De Lima’s drug-related cases at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court.

“Nag-apply kami ng medical furlough at kami y nagpapasalamat sa ating mga korte na pinayagan kami. Pinaayos po namin yung mga detalye,” the lawyer said.

It’s unclear though on what will be the focus of the medical furlough, but the lawyer said that it has been long overdue.

“Matagal na ito na medical furlough ni Senator De Lima, in 2018, 2019 pa. Pero ngayon, kailangan na talagang gawin. Kailangan nang gawin. Na-delay lang ng na-delay dahil sa pandemic,” he added.

The lawyer said that De Lima needs to undergo a number of medical check-ups due to her age.

“Ang ni-request namin sana hanggang matapos yung mga examination at ang bigay sa amin ay 24 hours. So kailangan ho namin tapusin yung mga examinations na yun in 24 hours,” he added.

De Lima has been detained since February 2017.

She was accused of allowing the proliferation of the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison when she was then Justice Secretary.

De Lima will be marking her 4th year in prison on February 24. (TDT)