Ajman restaurants now restricted to only 50% capacity

Restaurants in Ajman have been instructed to limit their capacity to only 50%, as part of the emirate’s new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Ajman’s Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the new guideline that also sets the closing hours of all restaurants up to 12:00 midnight only.

The rule applies to cafes, snack shops, cafeterias and restaurants in the said emirate.

In addition, wedding and event halls have been restricted to 50% maximum capacity. The new rule also specified that only a maximum of 50 participants will be allowed.

Authorities continue to urge the public to follow the country’s COVID-19 guidelines including observing social distancing, frequent handwashing and wearing of masks at public spaces.

Ajman’s DED also stated that they will implement frequent inspection campaigns to ensure compliance with the newly-formed guidelines and will take administrative and legal measures against violators.