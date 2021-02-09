Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ajman restaurants now restricted to only 50% capacity

Restaurants in Ajman have been instructed to limit their capacity to only 50%, as part of the emirate’s new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Ajman’s Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the new guideline that also sets the closing hours of all restaurants up to 12:00 midnight only.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19: Malls, hotels in Dubai to operate at 70% capacity, as emirate updates restrictions

The rule applies to cafes, snack shops, cafeterias and restaurants in the said emirate.

In addition, wedding and event halls have been restricted to 50% maximum capacity. The new rule also specified that only a maximum of 50 participants will be allowed.

Authorities continue to urge the public to follow the country’s COVID-19 guidelines including observing social distancing, frequent handwashing and wearing of masks at public spaces.

READ ON: LIST: Maximum of 75% capacity in buses, 45% in taxis on Abu Dhabi’s updated COVID-19 guidelines

Ajman’s DED also stated that they will implement frequent inspection campaigns to ensure compliance with the newly-formed guidelines and will take administrative and legal measures against violators.

