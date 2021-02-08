UAE withdraws cosmetic medical product ‘Eikonha Body Filler’ due to false information

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has decided to recall the medicinal product ‘Eikonha Body Filler’ due to the violations committed by its manufacturer.

In a report in Gulf Today, the manufacturer reportedly gave false information on where the product was made.

The product is commonly used for cosmetic surgery and often used by doctors for filling body parts in it.

The ministry stated that it decided to withdraw the product, manufactured by ‘AK Pharma, Inc.’ based on the decision of the pharmaceutical licensing committee.

The decision has been relayed to all healthcare facilities and practitioners in private hospitals.

The manufacturer recommended that the product be withdrawn from the public and private health sectors. They also requested not to prescribe the product. (TDT)