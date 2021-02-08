Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE withdraws cosmetic medical product ‘Eikonha Body Filler’ due to false information

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has decided to recall the medicinal product ‘Eikonha Body Filler’ due to the violations committed by its manufacturer.

In a report in Gulf Today, the manufacturer reportedly gave false information on where the product was made.

The product is commonly used for cosmetic surgery and often used by doctors for filling body parts in it.

The ministry stated that it decided to withdraw the product, manufactured by ‘AK Pharma, Inc.’ based on the decision of the pharmaceutical licensing committee.

The decision has been relayed to all healthcare facilities and practitioners in private hospitals.

The manufacturer recommended that the product be withdrawn from the public and private health sectors. They also requested not to prescribe the product. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of PH banks to charge higher ATM fees starting April

PH banks to charge higher ATM fees starting April

7 seconds ago
Photo of LOOK: Expo 2020 Dubai’s Al Wasl Dome illuminated in red as Hope Probe nears Mars orbit

LOOK: Expo 2020 Dubai’s Al Wasl Dome illuminated in red as Hope Probe nears Mars orbit

13 mins ago
Photo of Three injured following vehicle crash at Dubai store

Three injured following vehicle crash at Dubai store

53 mins ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 2,798 new cases, total now at 329,293

COVID-19: UAE reports 2,798 new cases, total now at 329,293

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close