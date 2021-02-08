TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 99,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 8

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 99,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 4,413,649 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 44.63 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

