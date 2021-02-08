Latest NewsNewsTFT News

#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 99,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 8

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 99,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 4,413,649 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 44.63 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

The Filipino Times

