Three injured following vehicle crash at Dubai store

Three men received minor injuries after a vehicle crashed at a store in Dubai located at the Al Raffa.

Brigadier Ahmed Thani bin Galita, Director of the Al Raffa Police Station, said that the driver lost control of the vehicle when he attempted to switch lanes on the road.

RELATED STORY: 1 killed, 8 hurt in multi-vehicle accident in Abu Dhabi

Instead of hitting the brakes, the driver reportedly stepped on the gas, causing the vehicle to climb towards the sidewalk and smash the storefront, shattering the glass windows.

Photos shared by the Dubai Police on social media showed that the storefront was destroyed. Three men who were working at the time of the accident last Thursday were immediately treated for their minor injuries.

READ ON: WATCH: Abu Dhabi Police posts videos of high speed vehicular accidents

Authorities assured that legal action had already been taken against the driver.

Brig. Galita urges the public to be more careful on the road and to comply with traffic rules.