PH banks to charge higher ATM fees starting April

Banks will start to impose higher ATM fee charges for non-clients.

Under the acquirer-based ATM fee-charging (ABFC) method, all ATM cardholders will be paying higher or incur additional costs if they will be using ATM terminals from other local banks.

The new charges will take effect starting April 7 this year. The charges will be dependent on the issuing banks.

Banks ask their clients to check the advisories of their banks on the new ATM charges.

List of some of the banks and their new charges:

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)

“The withdrawal fee shall be automatically added to the amount withdrawn. The balance inquiry fee will be shown as a separate debit amount which will be reflected in your Statement of Account (SOA) on the day the transaction was made,” the BPI said.

For non-clients these will be the new charges:

• Balance inquiry: From the previous P1.50 to P2

• Cash Withdrawal: From the previous P15 to P18

BPI ATM cardholders should not worry because their transactions will be free of charge in ATM portals.

Banco De Oro (BDO)

• Balance inquiry: P2.00 for Bancnet ATMs, $1.00 for Mastercard and Visa ATMs

• Cash Withdrawal: P11 for Bancnet ATMs, $3.50 for Mastercard and Visa ATMs.

Union Bank

• Balance inquiry: P2

• Cash withdrawal: P12

Security Bank

• Balance inquiry: P1

• Cash withdrawal: P10

The BSP reminded the banks to make costs reasonable to the public.

“While the BSP does not directly intervene in the prices of BSFIs’ products and services as a matter of policy, the BSFIs are reminded that it is their responsibility to ensure adherence to the principles of reasonable and market-based pricing,” the BSP said. (TDT)