Overseas Filipinos urged to participate in COMELEC online voting test run 

Filipino voters abroad are now being urged to take part in the dry run of online voting to be conducted by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Comelec’s Office for Overseas Voting (OFOV) urged overseas voters who have active and complete voter registration to sign up as test voters in the test run of four internet voting solutions.

In a statement, Comelec said that an OFW can participate in the internet voting test run if he or she has a smartphone that can run Android or IOS application.

A laptop, a personal computer or any mobile device with internet can also be used.

The voter should also have an active registration status. This means that he or she participated in the 2016 and 2019 elections.

Complete biometrics data of voters such as photograph, fingerprints and signatures are also required.

“In compliance with our data privacy policy, interested participants will be required to email us their signed consent form, together with a copy of their passport or seafarer’s book,” OFOV Director Sonia Bea Wee-Lozada said in a statement.

The Comelec tells intererested participants to submit their documents to [email protected] (TDT)

