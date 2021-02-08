Manpower agency assures assistance, cooperation for repatriation of Filipino seaman’s body

The manpower agency of the Filipino seaman who died at sea in Canada is now working for the repatriation of his remains to the Philippines.

According to the report of GMA’s 24 Oras news program, Elburg Shipmanagement Philippines Incorporated has coordinated with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the Philippine Overseas Office in Canada, and the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration for Jake Marinduque’s body to be sent home.

They are also working for the repatriation of his other colleagues who were injured when heavy seas slammed into the ship where they were working.

Angelita Ancheta, president of the agency, said they are fully cooperating with the agencies and all the concerned authorities on this.

Apart from this, Elburg said it would also extend assistance to Marinduque’s family. (ES)