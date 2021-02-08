LOOK: Rare sighting of dolphins, whales in PH waters

Netizens expressed their amazement with the sight of hundreds of whales and dolphins spotted in Sarangani Bay during a marine mammal monitoring in the protected seascape last February 2-5, 2021.

The photos uploaded on the Facebook page of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Soccsksargen Region XII and its partners captured the hearts of thousands of Filipinos and netizens as it showed around 20-30 short-finned Pilot Whales, Risso’s Dolphins, Spinner dolphins, and Fraser’s Dolphins, swimming along the Philippines’ pristine waters.

Joy C. Ologuin, protected area superintendent (PASu) of Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS), said that food hunting and nursing of calves are two of the possible reasons why the whales and dolphins were seen nearby the bay.

She said that the team was composed of personnel from DENR-12 Conservation and Development Division, Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) of SBPS, City ENR of General Santos and Environmental Conservation and Protection Center of Sarangani Province.

According to a report from PAMO-SBPS, around 20-30 individuals of Short-finned Pilot Whales (Globicephala macrorhynchus) were recorded during their activity.

Risso’s Dolphins (8), Spinner dolphins (80-100) and Fraser’s Dolphins (150-200) were also sighted between the coastal waters of Malapatan and Glan in Sarangani Province.

Ologuin said that they are conducting marine mammal monitoring every month to ensure the strict protection and conservation of the SBPS.