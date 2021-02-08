Latest NewsNewsTFT News

FAQs: Is it safe for people with asthma to get vaccinated against COVID-19?

A health expert in the Philippines stated that getting the COVID-19 jab is not a contraindication for individuals who have asthma.

Dr. Rommel Crisencio Lobo, a clinical immunologist and a member of National Adverse Effects Following Immunization Committee, stated that the jab shouldn’t affect those who are on medication of steroids for their condition.

“If you’re an asthmatic and you’re on maintenance of inhaled steroids, usually, it is not a contraindication for you to be vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Lobo.

He added that asthmatic patients should know what their triggers are, and that they should consult an allergist to know if it’s safe for them to get the jab.

Lobo noted that asthma attacks are often triggered by an aeroallergen around the environment which patients inhale and “it is totally different from the Covid-19 vaccine or its component”.

“Definitely if you have (asthma), your asthma is not controlled, you have an attack. The doctor will say deferment, temporarily, but it doesn’t mean you won’t be vaccinated. When your asthma is controlled, the attack is no longer there. You can go and have yourself vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine,” he said as per a report from the Philippine News Agency.

According to the World Health Organization, the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine — the first vaccine authorized for emergency use in the Philippines, and Moderna have been found to be safe and effective in people with various conditions that are associated with increased risk of severe disease.

This includes hypertension, diabetes, asthma, pulmonary, liver or kidney disease, as well as chronic infections that are stable and controlled.

