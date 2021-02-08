Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Nearly 200 students, 72 staff test positive for COVID-19 following resumption of face-to-face classes

Staff Report 3 hours ago

An estimated 192 students of Class 10 and 72 school staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 across two schools in Kerala’s Malappuram district in India, one month after face-to-face classes have resumed in the state.

The local health department immediately conducted contact tracing after one student tested positive, which led to the discovery that the virus had spread within the area.

“After one student tested positive, others were tested as part of contact tracing and surveillance. Subsequently, students and staff of another school in this same area were also tested. This needs to be seen as a timely intervention to contain the spread,” said Dr K Sakeena, the district’s Medical Officer in a report from NDTV.

A total of 638 students got tested at two schools – of which 149 were confirmed positive in one school, and 43 more were confirmed in the other. Among the staff, the positive COVID-19 cases were split 39 in one school and 33 in another.

Students in Class 10 and 12 began attending face-to-face classes in Kerala around January, to address practical sessions for students to clear doubts for students who found it hard to understand lessons online. Classes were divided into multiple shifts with limited number of students per class in accordance with the country’s COVID-19 protocols.

