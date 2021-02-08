Duterte among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine – Palace 

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte will be among the priority in the COVID-19 vaccination roll out, citing that he is in the elderly age group.

Duterte however refused to take his vaccination in public.

“Ang Presidente will enjoy priority dahil nga po siya ay senior citizen. Pero siyempre, importante na magbakuna rin siya para sa vaccine confidence. Inaasahan po natin na isa siya sa mga pinakauna,” Roque said.

The palace official reiterated that it will be up to Duterte to decide on the manner he will be vaccinated.

“Whether it is done privately or publicly will be his decision,” he added.

Malacañang however clarified that the first family will not be prioritized in the vaccination program unless there is someone with comorbidity.

“Pero dahil mga public officials po ang anak ng ating Pangulo, baka naman makipagtulungan din sila para ma-boost po ang vaccine confidence. Pero wala pa pong petsa kung kailan at kung sila po ay papayag na mauna,” he added.

Malacañang has denied claims that Duterte wanted private vaccination because he had already taken his vaccine shot pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration or FDA.

Other world leaders like US President Joe Biden, Indonesian Pres. Joko Widodo, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong got vaccinated in public. (TDT)